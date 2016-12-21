Local group collects and delivers toys to those in need for the holidays

A local group is collecting, wrapping, and transporting toys to those in need this holiday season. The group PATCH, Inc. has collected hundreds of toys for children throughout the Mid-South, and there is still time for you to donate.

This holiday season marks the first year for the group’s Christmas Toys for Incredible Kids program.

A group of teens with PATCH, Inc. worked to wrap and prepare the toys for donation Wednesday afternoon.

The toys are being collected at eight small business locations and will be transported to Hearts and Hands Ministry and Hope House.

PATCH Inc. is a mentoring program for girls in the Mid-South. The programs focus on etiquette training, hygiene care, and community outreach.

PATCH Inc. Founder Rose Falkner says she loves working with young girls to see them mature into well rounded women.

“No one gave me the tools to help me make the right choices,” Falkner said.

Falkner is hoping PATCH, Inc. will give Mid-South girls the needed tools to have a well-rounded and productive future.

“More than anything, youth is the power to make choices. We will give them the tools to help make the right choices,” Falkner said.

If you would like to donate toys you can drop them off at these locations,

- Anointed Hands Beauty Salon (Olive Branch)

- Kuttin’ Up Barber Shop (Olive Branch)

- Chopper City Barber Shop (Olive Branch)

- Christine Davis Boutique (Holly Springs)

- Annie Restaurant (Holly Springs)

- Rayford’s Wings n’ Things (Cordova)

- All-Star Wings (Cordova)

- Mr. P’s (Cordova)

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.