Local group collects and delivers toys to those in need for the - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Local group collects and delivers toys to those in need for the holidays

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A local group is collecting, wrapping, and transporting toys to those in need this holiday season. The group PATCH, Inc. has collected hundreds of toys for children throughout the Mid-South, and there is still time for you to donate.

This holiday season marks the first year for the group’s Christmas Toys for Incredible Kids program.

A group of teens with PATCH, Inc. worked to wrap and prepare the toys for donation Wednesday afternoon.

The toys are being collected at eight small business locations and will be transported to Hearts and Hands Ministry and Hope House.

PATCH Inc. is a mentoring program for girls in the Mid-South. The programs focus on etiquette training, hygiene care, and community outreach.

PATCH Inc. Founder Rose Falkner says she loves working with young girls to see them mature into well rounded women.

“No one gave me the tools to help me make the right choices,” Falkner said.

Falkner is hoping PATCH, Inc. will give Mid-South girls the needed tools to have a well-rounded and productive future.

“More than anything, youth is the power to make choices. We will give them the tools to help make the right choices,” Falkner said.

If you would like to donate toys you can drop them off at these locations,

- Anointed Hands Beauty Salon (Olive Branch)
- Kuttin’ Up Barber Shop (Olive Branch)
- Chopper City Barber Shop (Olive Branch)
- Christine Davis Boutique (Holly Springs)
- Annie Restaurant (Holly Springs)
- Rayford’s Wings n’ Things (Cordova)
- All-Star Wings (Cordova)
- Mr. P’s (Cordova)

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>
    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly