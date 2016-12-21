Tigers blow out Incarnate Word - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers blow out Incarnate Word

Tigers head coach Tubby Smith (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5) Tigers head coach Tubby Smith (Source: Austin McAfee/WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Tigers took care of business Wednesday night.

FedExForum was host to little-known Incarnate Word, and the Tigers sent them home with a 95-71 loss.

This might sound like a broken record, but the Lawson brothers led the Tigers to a win.

Dedric and K.J. had nearly identical statlines, with 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and one block—the only difference? Dedric outscored his brother, 25 to 20.

After the injury to Chad Rykhoek, Jimario Rivers earned the starting nod, but scored just 2 points.

Perhaps the biggest star of the night for the Tigers was Keon Clergeot, who had an almost perfect night shooting the ball. Clergeot scored 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 4-4 from behind the three-point like and a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe.

Memphis was able to run up a 20-point halftime lead on the Southland Conference foe, simply coasting through the second half to their ninth win of the season.

The Tigers are now 9-3 on the season and will finally get their first taste of conference play after a Christmas break. Their next game comes against SMU on December 27 before a showdown with 22nd ranked South Carolina on the 30th.

