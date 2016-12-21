Neighbors air complaints of proposed Cooper-Young treatment cent - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Neighbors air complaints of proposed Cooper-Young treatment center

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With the problem of heroin addiction skyrocketing, it is almost a guarantee that treatment facilities will begin popping up. But, the one planned for the Cooper-Young neighborhood drew a crowd of residents who are not happy with the proposal. 

The residents don't want the facility in their neighborhood, and said it's not the best location for something like the proposed treatment center.

JourneyPure wants to put a 32-bed treatment facility in the Cooper-Young neighborhood. Those with JourneyPure held a community meeting with residents in the area Wednesday to address their concerns.

The treatment unit will also include a detox unit and outpatient wellness counseling. It's a place that could help people.

But, for some in the area, the idea of a treatment center could be a good thing.

"They (addicts) have scared off customers. They have been rude to employees," Robbie Weinberg, Eclectic Eye owner, said. "We've had to call the police on multiple occasions."

Heroin is now the number one overdose killer in the United States.

JourneyPure representatives attempted to reassure the concerned residents that the planned facility, to be located at the Old Union hall on Cooper, would not cause problems for neighbors.

The Shelby County Land Use Control Board will make a recommendation in January on the permit for the JourneyPure facility. Then, it will be up to the City Council to decide if the proposed facility will become a reality.

