Gasol's 38 points buries Pistons in Detroit

No need to call Detroit Fire Department, but Marc Gasol was on fire Wednesday night.

Gasol manhandled the Pistons all night as the Grizz took down Detroit at The Palace, 98-86.

Marc scored a season-high 38 points, shooting an incredible 14-17 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He even stuffed the rest of the box score with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

The big man’s game was even more impressive considering it came against one of the top young centers in the game in Andre Drummond. While Drummond was a monster on the boards with 19 rebounds, he scored just 13 on the night against the Grizz D.

Gasol may have been the destructive force on offense (no other Grizzly scored in double figures), he needed his teammates on defense, and they delivered.

The Pistons were limited to just 36 percent shooting and turned the ball over 17 times.

Also of note, Chandler Parsons returned to action and earned the start at small forward. Parsons played just 15 minutes and shot 1-5, but the Grizzlies will be easing him back into the lineup more as the season goes on considering Parsons is dealing with a surgically-repaired knee.

With the Parsons return, Troy Williams barely touched the floor. With Vince Carter and James Ennis also recently returning to action, the Grizzlies are even closer to full strength.

Memphis now sits at 19-12 on the season. Their next contest will come at home Friday night against the red-hot Rockets. Houston’s 10-game winning streak was just snapped by the Spurs, but the Rockets are still a surprising force in the Western Conference with MVP candidate James Harden guiding the way.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.