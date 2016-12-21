Christmas Toy Store provides gifts for over 2,000 kids

There are going to be a lot of happy children this Christmas when they rush to take a look under the tree to eagerly see what Santa left.

For many families, Christmas can be difficult to provide for children and grandchildren. But, the generosity of local businesses has made a way for smiles to be put on over 2,000 little faces.

The Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. (NCC) sponsored its annual Christmas Toy Store Wednesday. Local businesses and individuals donated to the toy drive, enabling the Christmas Toy Store make Christmas a little brighter for more than 500 families.

Over 2,000 boys and girls between the ages of 0-12 now have gifts for Christmas morning.

The Christmas Toy Store event caps off the NCC's month-long outreach campaign called The Compassionate Christmas Coundown.

The Compassionate Christmas Countdown enables over 40,000 impoverished men, women, and children in the Memphis area to receive needed assistance during the holiday season.

