College letters bring sore reminder for grandmother of slain teen

One Memphis grandmother knows the number to Crime Stoppers by memory. It’s the only way she believes she will get justice for her little boy.

“I’ve cried so many tears,” Lynda Robinson said.

Cameron Harris, Robinson’s grandson was shot last year on Christmas Day. The 15-year-old was killed on his walk home, just blocks away from his house.

Harris, a straight A student, has received dozens of college recruitment letters. Robinson has opened each one with the knowledge he will never attend.

Robinson said the pain she endured is amplified each time another homicide is recorded in the city.

“You see somebody else has gotten killed, I automatically think of my grandson,” Robinson said.

Memphis police released a map showing where each homicide has occurred in the city so far in 2016.

A detailed map shows 217 of the homicides that have occurred in 2016. So far, there have been three other murders close to where Cameron Harris died.

The homicides are completely spread across the city, with only a respite appearing between Sam Cooper Boulevard and Quince Road from Goodlett Road toward Germantown Parkway.

Areas around the Raines and Airways precincts have recorded the most homicides.

“If they were big and bad enough to kill a 15-year-old child for nothing, they ought to be bad enough to turn themselves in,” Robinson said.

She hopes Cameron’s murder will soon be solved, and she is praying for one other Christmas wish.

"I'm just believing God that it is going to come to a halt,” she said.

Police have not made an arrest in the Cameron Harris case. There is a $1,000 reward for assistance through Crime Stoppers. If you can help with the case, call 901-528-CASH.

