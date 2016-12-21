Homicide map shows spread of 2016 Memphis killings - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Homicide map shows spread of 2016 Memphis killings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new map released by Memphis Police Department shows where each homicide has occurred across the city of Memphis in 2016.

Click here for a larger view of the map.

The map shows 217 of the record-breaking number of homicides in the city so far.

The map shows that Old Allen, Raines, and Mt. Moriah precincts have the highest homicide rates in the city at 17 percent.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>
    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly