Homicide map shows spread of 2016 Memphis killings

A new map released by Memphis Police Department shows where each homicide has occurred across the city of Memphis in 2016.

The map shows 217 of the record-breaking number of homicides in the city so far.

The map shows that Old Allen, Raines, and Mt. Moriah precincts have the highest homicide rates in the city at 17 percent.

