The holidays are here, and so is an active weather pattern

Wednesday marked the first day of astronomical winter, and it began with temperatures that were about ten degrees warmer than the last day of fall.

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night, bringing shift in the winds to the north and slightly cooler air back into the Mid-South for Thursday and Friday. This trend won't last long, as high pressure behind the front moves east Friday, allowing the return of a southerly flow and warm, moist air back into the region.

A disturbance will move in from the west Friday night, triggering showers over much of the area through much of the day Saturday. That will be followed by a warm front Saturday night and Sunday that will cause temperatures to warm into the upper sixties to near seventy on Christmas Day.

The record high temperature for December 25 is 76 degrees--set in 1889. This won't be a record-breaking warm up, but it will be well above the 50 degree average for the date and likely one of the top 10 warmest.

A cold front will then enter the area Sunday night into Monday, triggering more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms through the day and into the overnight hours. Rain should exit the area by early Tuesday, with a brief break in the clouds before the next system moves out of the southwest Wednesday, bringing more rain for the middle of next week.

Long range models then indicate a mainly dry period through New Year's Day with temperatures more seasonable temperatures.

