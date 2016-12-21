Fine dining Japanese restaurant to open inside old 19th Century Club

A historic landmark in Memphis has received a make over and is the new home of a restaurant set to open its doors in just over a week.

The historic 19th Century Club was the subject of recent legal battles before it was saved from possible destruction. Now, it is the home of a Japanese restaurant called Izakaya.

The Japanese cuisine will hit the plates of customers inside the mansion on New Year's Day.

Izakaya's general manager said there is plenty of anticipation leading up to their doors opening to the public.

"There have been so many people that were really anxious for us opening our doors," John Lee, general manger, said. "For one, it was the history of the building. A lot of people wanted to see the restoration here and outcome. There's a lot of memories for people here."

Lee describes the fine dining restaurant as a steakhouse with a little bit of Asian fusion.

