Map of Memphis homicides, packages stolen in Lakeland, A look at - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

What we're working on Thursday morning

Good Thursday morning!

The homicide number in the City of Memphis for 2016 stands at 222. This morning, we have a closer look at a map that gives us an idea of where all the homicides have happened throughout the city. We'll break down the numbers and give analysis of the homicide rate.

Some people in Lakeland are getting their packages stolen.  They say someone is following the package delivery drivers around and stealing packages after they leave them at the home.  This morning, we have new video and pictures of the suspected thieves.

Heroin is making headlines more often in the Mid-South. This morning we have a surprising new look at the addiction from a potential new treatment center.

We're looking following the latest developments on the manhunt for the person who drove the truck into the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. There are pictures of the suspect and a large reward. New details in the alert center.

Weather:
Temps in the 30s and 40s today. Sunny today but a chance of showers coming this weekend. Details on the day, the weekend and your Christmas Day on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Records show Alan Thicke died from rupture of major artery 

Woman raped by stranger in busy downtown area 

Homicide map shows spread of 2016 Memphis killings 

Man who built death ray gets 30 years in prison 

Man wanted for shooting, killing person in West Memphis 

 
Join us on this Thursday, December 22nd! We are live with all of your news, weather, and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas
Anchor

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

