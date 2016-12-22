Grandmother's home set on fire days before Christmas

Investigators are searching for the person who intentionally set a home on fire in Frayser early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Morningside Street near Frayser Road.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but when Joyce Williams, the homeowner, came back, she was very distraught.

"I bought the house for my daughter three years ago when she passed away," Williams said. "I think [I was] keeping it for her. I've got three kids--my daughter has got two and I've got one, and I was keeping it because I bought it for her."

Williams said she believed she knows who set her home on fire. She said she saw a man take off down the road right after the first flames.

"I got up and seen all the smoke, and I smelled it," the homeowner added. "I got my granddaughters up and we went down there and he set the back side of it on fire."

Williams said the home, which she bought for her late daughter was destroyed, over a breakup with her 18-year-old granddaughter.

“He’s lowdown. He’s a lowdown person,” Williams said.

Despite the disaster, Williams says she will not let this fire bring down her family.

“I have grandbabies,” Williams said. “We will fix…we will definitely fix it.”

