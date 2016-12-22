Kellyanne Conway tapped as Counselor to the President

President-elect Donald Trump announced Kellyanne Conway will serve as Counselor to the President.

Conway has been working as a senior member on Trumps transition team after a run as his campaign manager through the election.

Conway will remain a close advisor to the president and will work with other leaders to execute the priorities of the administration.

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," President-elect Trump said.

Conway is the first female campaign manager to win a presidential general election.

