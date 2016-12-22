Consumer Reports finds the best time to buy electronics

Are you a big fan of Black Friday shopping? Well, Consumer Reports says the bargains have changed in recent years. Probably the biggest trend is that it's no longer just about Black Friday, the day. It's Black Friday, the week and the month. Deals are creeping up earlier and earlier every year.



This shift in Black Friday shopping hasn't been all good. One downside is that for a lot of consumers, it's a lot more work than it used to be. Because of all the online activity now, you really have to monitor different websites. Also, don't just accept that it's a good deal because it says it's a Black Friday bargain.

For example, Consumer Reports says there are sometimes better deals on TVs if you shop closer to Christmas or wait for Super Bowl sales. A lot about pricing is based on inventory levels. So if retailers and manufacturers don't sell a lot of TVs during the year, they may have lots of inventory then.



To find the lowest prices on TVs, plan to buy at the end of February or the beginning of March. That's when stores clear out last year's models at rock-bottom prices to make room for the newest sets on the market.



Some TVs to keep an eye on in the coming months include these 4K models:

Samsung model UN55KU6300 for $800

LG model 55UH6150 for $700

Sharp model LC-50N7000U for $550

Now is the time to purchase a tablet. According to an October survey by protection-plan provider Square Trade, almost a third of all consumers are hoping to get a tablet as a present this holiday season. The icing on the cake? A number of them can be yours for under $250.



The Asus ZenPad S 8.0 Z580C-B1(32GB) is an 8-inch tablet that got excellent ratings from testers for speedy performance and a 9-hour battery. It's priced at around $200 and has an 8-inch display.



The Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A30(16GB) 10-inch tablet runs around $150. It offers a good display with natural color reproduction and almost 13 hours of battery life.



Available for about $170, the Lenovo Rav 2 A10-70 (16GB) 10-inch tablet got a very good rating for performance, portability and display, but sells for half the price of other models the same size.



Finally, the LG G Pad X 10.1 (4G, 32GB) is also a 10-inch tablet, received excellent ratings for its quad-core processor's display and performance. But the added benefit of this model you can use it without WiFi access, all you need is a mobile data plan.



Read the Consumer Reports' 2016 Holiday Gift Guide for updates on deals, expert product reviews, insider tips on shopping and much more.

