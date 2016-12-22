'Santa' passes out candy before robbing bank - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Santa' passes out candy before robbing bank

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Santa caught on surveillance video passing out candy canes before robbing the Whitehaven bank. (Source: MPD) Santa caught on surveillance video passing out candy canes before robbing the Whitehaven bank. (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who robbed Memphis City Credit Union while wearing a Santa mask on Wednesday. He had a white beard, a red coat, and a red hat with fluffy white trim. Sound familiar?

An employee told investigators that "Santa" passed out candy canes before handing them a note demanding money.

"You know, I think people need to get up and get them a job. Stop stealing from folks," bank customer Maureen Lewis said.

Several people who saw "Santa" at the intersection outside of the bank came forward after finding out it had been robbed.

"I was driving to work coming down Elvis Presley, and I saw the guy with a Santa mask on," Rob Maryott said. 

Maryott said his Santa sighting didn't seem right...something about his green pants and the way he was looking around--oh, and the Santa mask--made him wary. 

"He was just standing there with a Santa mask on, and he had, maybe, a red piece of paper in his hand," he added.

MPD said "Santa" implied that he had a weapon, but did not show it to anyone.

"That's just crazy," customer Samantha Childs said. "Like, we need our money, why they trying to--I understand they trying to do because it's Christmas time. But, they got to do something different."

The question is on everyone's mind: What caused "Santa" to turn into such a grinch right before Christmas? 

Customers said St. Nick should have thought twice before committing this crime.

"Just stop. Get a job. Do something productive. Be productive," Childs said.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>
    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    More >>

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly