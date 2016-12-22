'Santa' passes out candy before robbing bank

Santa caught on surveillance video passing out candy canes before robbing the Whitehaven bank. (Source: MPD)

Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a man who robbed Memphis City Credit Union while wearing a Santa mask on Wednesday. He had a white beard, a red coat, and a red hat with fluffy white trim. Sound familiar?

An employee told investigators that "Santa" passed out candy canes before handing them a note demanding money.

"You know, I think people need to get up and get them a job. Stop stealing from folks," bank customer Maureen Lewis said.

Several people who saw "Santa" at the intersection outside of the bank came forward after finding out it had been robbed.

"I was driving to work coming down Elvis Presley, and I saw the guy with a Santa mask on," Rob Maryott said.

Maryott said his Santa sighting didn't seem right...something about his green pants and the way he was looking around--oh, and the Santa mask--made him wary.

"He was just standing there with a Santa mask on, and he had, maybe, a red piece of paper in his hand," he added.

MPD said "Santa" implied that he had a weapon, but did not show it to anyone.

"That's just crazy," customer Samantha Childs said. "Like, we need our money, why they trying to--I understand they trying to do because it's Christmas time. But, they got to do something different."

The question is on everyone's mind: What caused "Santa" to turn into such a grinch right before Christmas?

Customers said St. Nick should have thought twice before committing this crime.

"Just stop. Get a job. Do something productive. Be productive," Childs said.

