MPD arrests shoplifting suspect on store roof

Memphis Police Department arrested a suspected shoplifter on the roof of an auto parts store.

Officers brought Christopher Nettles, 32, into custody on the roof of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Getwell Road.

MPD said Nettles tried to steal a $6 shirt from the Family Dollar at the Cross Rhodes Center, but instead of running away, he climbed up a ladder behind the building.

Angela Bailey works at Star Beauty located in the shopping center. She heard all the commotion around ten Thursday morning.

"There was people out there saying he's up there on the roof," Bailey said.

Police were not able to safely get Nettles down from the roof, so officers called Memphis Fire Department for help.

Firefighters brought the man down from the roof.

Officer found a stolen driver's license and debit card on Nettles. Both objects linked him to a car burglary at Crump police station earlier in December.

He currently only faces shoplifting charges, but police suspect more charges will be filed later.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.