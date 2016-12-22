MPD arrests shoplifting suspect on store roof - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD arrests shoplifting suspect on store roof

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a suspected shoplifter on the roof of an auto parts store.

Officers brought Christopher Nettles, 32, into custody on the roof of O’Reilly Auto Parts on Getwell Road.

MPD said Nettles tried to steal a $6 shirt from the Family Dollar at the Cross Rhodes Center, but instead of running away, he climbed up a ladder behind the building.

Angela Bailey works at Star Beauty located in the shopping center. She heard all the commotion around ten Thursday morning.

"There was people out there saying he's up there on the roof," Bailey said.

Police were not able to safely get Nettles down from the roof, so officers called Memphis Fire Department for help.

Firefighters brought the man down from the roof.

Officer found a stolen driver's license and debit card on Nettles. Both objects linked him to a car burglary at Crump police station earlier in December.

He currently only faces shoplifting charges, but police suspect more charges will be filed later.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:07:10 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

  • MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    MPD searching for Walmart armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:57:29 GMT
    (Source: MPD)(Source: MPD)

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

    Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road. 

  • UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    UNC Coach Williams marches Peabody Ducks as honorary Duckmaster

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:39:49 GMT
    (Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)(Source: The Peabody Memphis hotel)

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

    A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.  

