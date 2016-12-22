Memphis International Airport launches frequent parker program

Park in style at Memphis International Airport through their new parking program, MEMperks.

It allows travelers to accrue points while parking to fly. The points can then be exchanged for free parking.

Enrollment in the program is free, and participants earn one point for every dollar spent in any of the parking lots: economy, short-term, long-term, and oversize vehicle. Passengers can enroll at www.memperks.com and will receive MEMperks pass within 5-7 business days. The pass is linked to a debit or credit card and is used to enter or exit any lot, while also charging your card for the time parked in the lot.

MEMperks members can check their point balances online, redeem points, and find out more about the program at www.memperks.com.

