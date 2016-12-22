Midtown home features impressive holiday display

One Midtown home is aglow with holiday spirit.

Even in the dead of night, one of our WMC Action News 5 photographers couldn't help but notice the remarkable decorations in the yard of the home on Union Avenue Extended.

The display features a variety of figures--Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse, a Minion, a Storm Trooper, a Nativity scene, and more.

Some of the inflatable decorations reached well over 20 feet tall.

