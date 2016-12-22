MPD adopts children for Christmas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD adopts children for Christmas

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

We are sending a high five to part of the Memphis Police Department for spreading holiday cheer.

Two different shifts from the Crump Station adopted children for the holiday season.

Both the Delta Shift and the Charlie Shift adopted a family with three children and then surprised them with Christmas gifts.

They got to open their gifts and get their picture taken with the officers who helped put a smile on their faces.

