56 percent of employees 'click off' during week ahead of Christmas

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Sasha Jones "working hard" at her desk.(Source: WMC Action News 5) Sasha Jones "working hard" at her desk.(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

What are you doing right now? What are your employees and coworkers doing? The answer: probably not a lot of work.

Peakon, a company that collects and analyzes employee feedback, surveyed 3,000 people to find out when employees begin to "click off" during the holiday season.

Survey says...the week ahead of Christmas is when the majority (a whopping 54 percent) start to become distracted.

What's better? Thirteen percent reported they already started to slow down before the month of December even started!

“Christmas seems to be starting earlier every year,” Dan Rogers, co-founder of Peakon, said. “When I started my career 15 years ago, we were lucky if we got a half day on Christmas Eve. Now it appears the whole week ahead of Christmas is a productivity write-off, and in many cases, the next week is too."

The company did offer some valuable advice for employers to make sure *something* is getting done, despite holiday distractions.

1. Hold your Christmas party later in December

Holding your Christmas party closer to the actual holiday increases morale and doesn't send the "click off" signal so early in the month. 

2. Close the office between Christmas and New Year's Day

"The week after Christmas is a dead time for productivity anyway. If people know they have the luxury of an extended break coming up, they will find it easier to keep themselves motivated through the festive period."

3. Have fun on the final day

"Make sure deadlines are set for the previous day, and reward your staff with a relaxed atmosphere or a trip to the pub instead."

4. Spend time on creative brainstorms and micro-projects

5. Don't hold your annual review in November

