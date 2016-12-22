Sahara desert gets first snow in nearly 40 years

Residents in the Algerian town of Ain Sefra woke up to a dusting of snow covering the sand this week. Although temperatures do occasionally drop below freezing in the winter, snow is rare. In fact, it has been 37 years since this area received any snow at all. The last report of snow in the region was in 1979.

This part of the Sahara desert is known to be extremely warm in the summer with highs reaching 120 degrees. However, the winter months feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. An upper level disturbance brought in abnormally cold air and put temperatures about 15 degrees below normal.

In true desert fashion, Ain Sefra is also one of the driest places on earth. This strong front brought in just enough moisture and cold air for this rare and beautiful snow.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.