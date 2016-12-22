Sahara desert gets first snow in nearly 40 years

Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road. A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting. We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.More >>
A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night.More >>
A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road.More >>
Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. On March 25 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wal-Mart located at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange Road.More >>
A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.More >>
A big-time coach had some fun the day before the team’s big game Sunday in Memphis. UNC head Coach Roy Williams served as Honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis hotel on Saturday.More >>