Sahara desert gets first snow in nearly 40 years - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sahara desert gets first snow in nearly 40 years

By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
Connect
Source: Karim Bouchetata Source: Karim Bouchetata
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Residents in the Algerian town of Ain Sefra woke up to a dusting of snow covering the sand this week. Although temperatures do occasionally drop below freezing in the winter, snow is rare. In fact, it has been 37 years since this area received any snow at all. The last report of snow in the region was in 1979.

This part of the Sahara desert is known to be extremely warm in the summer with highs reaching 120 degrees. However, the winter months feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. An upper level disturbance brought in abnormally cold air and put temperatures about 15 degrees below normal.

In true desert fashion, Ain Sefra is also one of the driest places on earth. This strong front brought in just enough moisture and cold air for this rare and beautiful snow.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:53:35 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...

    More >>

  • TN lawmakers speak on failed healthcare bill

    TN lawmakers speak on failed healthcare bill

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:44:57 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.  

    More >>

    Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.  

    More >>

  • Tri-State Defender celebrates 65 years

    Tri-State Defender celebrates 65 years

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:30:41 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly