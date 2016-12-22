State must re-test 66 Shelby County school bus drivers

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security confirmed Thursday that a wayward tester working for a Memphis-based commercial driver's license (CDL) training academy has put the CDLs of 66 Durham School Services bus drivers in jeopardy. That's 10 percent of the fleet.

Megan Buell, the department's communications director, said the department suspended license training operations at Private First Class Driving Academy, 3845 Viscount Avenue, after a state audit of the academy revealed one of its testers was not authorized to administer certain tests. As a result, 66 Durham School Services drivers -- 10 percent of its entire fleet serving Shelby County Schools and the county's six municipal districts -- will have to scrap their CDLs and take their tests over.

"The state has dispatched six of its examiners to our operations in Shelby County to help re-test and re-certify those drivers," Durham School Services spokesperson Molly Hart said. "We do not anticipate any interruption in service when school's back in session in 2017."

"Drivers (who) received their skills testing from this company have been notified of the situation, and will be retested by the department’s commercial driver license examiner free of charge," Buell said. "Durham did nothing wrong. The department is working diligently to retest the drivers in an effort to cause as little disruption to their jobs as possible."

A Durham spokesperson said she does not anticipate any disruption in school transportation once students come back after New Year's.

A call and email to Private First Class Driving Academy were unsuccessful in reaching its principals or training staff. .

