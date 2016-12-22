Firefighters threatened while trying to put out house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighters threatened while trying to put out house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis firefighters were forced to back away from a burning house because of a neighborhood disturbance.

Memphis Police Department said there was some sort of fight happening near the burning home on Piney Woods Avenue, off of East Shelby Drive near the airport. Someone reported that one of the people involved had a gun.

Firefighters have since been able to go into the home and put out the fire.

The homeowner told WMC Action News 5 that MLGW was putting a new meter at his home when the fire started.

"When I come home I would like to have a place to lay my head," Melvin Love, the homeowner, said. 

Love, a retired Marine, came home Thursday to his house on fire just days before Christmas. 

"Merry Christmas to all of you, but I'm messed up," Love said.

Although his home is still standing, he said the smoke inside destroyed almost everything. Police said at one point firefighters had to briefly back away from the fire as officers investigated a reported threat of a man with a gun. That report of a threat led to a fight nearby. 

The homeowner's daughter said it's all very concerning.

"Because the house could have been completely burned down and we wouldn't want that to happen," Monica Kathy, the homeowner's daughter, said.

Love said the fire started after he was getting his lights turned back on and crews were installing a smart meter at his home. MLGW said there's not even a smart meter on the property.

Either way, the homeowner is devastated.

"Where am I going to stay at tonight?"

