City Watch issued for 15-year-old missing since Wednesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch issued for 15-year-old missing since Wednesday

(SOURCE: MPD) (SOURCE: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

With just days to go before Christmas, Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday.

Police said Z'Kia Randolph left her home in the 3400 block of Wingood Circle at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and she has not been seen or heard from since then. 

Police said she has a mental condition that requires medication.

She is described as a black female, 5'3'', 235 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black/gray jogging pants and black tennis shoes when she was last seen.

If you see her or have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    MPD investigates double homicide on W. Peebles Rd.

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:53:35 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a possible double homicide on West Peebles Road.  

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department is investigating a double homicide on West Peebles Road.  A major with the MPD confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting.  We're hearing from multiple family members that a brother of one of the victims, a 62-year-old man, said the two men got into an argument. One opened fire, hitting the first victim. He then went out to his car, came back to the home and shot the other man, killing him. We have a crew on the scene and updat...

    More >>

  • TN lawmakers speak on failed healthcare bill

    TN lawmakers speak on failed healthcare bill

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:44:57 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.  

    More >>

    Tennessee lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on Friday’s failed healthcare bill overhauling Obamacare.  

    More >>

  • Tri-State Defender celebrates 65 years

    Tri-State Defender celebrates 65 years

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-03-26 03:30:41 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night. 

    More >>

    A longtime newspaper in the Mid-South is celebrating a big milestone. The Tri-State Defender celebrated its 65th anniversary with a Leaders and Legends gala on Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly