City Watch issued for 15-year-old missing since Wednesday

With just days to go before Christmas, Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday.

Police said Z'Kia Randolph left her home in the 3400 block of Wingood Circle at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and she has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police said she has a mental condition that requires medication.

She is described as a black female, 5'3'', 235 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black/gray jogging pants and black tennis shoes when she was last seen.

If you see her or have any information on her location, call Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.