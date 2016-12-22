Secondary severe weather season poses significant threat

The primary severe weather season in the Mid-South happens between April and May, but there's a secondary season in November and December.

In 2015, that secondary severe weather season devastated the Mid-South. An EF3 tornado killed seven people and cut a 100 mile path across North Mississippi. The same storm system wreaked havoc as it moved across several southern states.

Hundreds of people were left, like Brenda Brown, crying while looking at their destroyed homes.

"It's gone. Everything is gone," Brown said the day after the storm hit. "Thank god I wasn't here, I would've been gone."

One of the people killed in the tornado was 7-year-old Nicholas Pulmroy. He was in a car with his family when the tornado picked up the car and threw the family out of it.

"I pulled over on the side of the road and said, 'I'm an ER nurse. Do you need my help?' And they said, 'Yes we need your help bad,'" Jennifer Tipler recalled from the day the storms hit. "It was probably the worst day of my life...We put a blanket over the child. We all held hands and said a prayer for the family."

The community was devastated, but a year after the tragedy, the community has pulled together.

"The morale of the town and the county and the area has been really good. Our town, residents immediately pulled ourselves together and began to rebuild our community," Mayor Kelvin Buck said. "We know that the possibility of storms and tornadoes at this time of year is more possible, more frequent now, so with that said we just have to prepare ourselves."

