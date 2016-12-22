Giant Panda enjoys playing with snowman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Giant Panda enjoys playing with snowman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(SOURCE: Toronto Zoo Facebook)
(SOURCE: Toronto Zoo Facebook) (SOURCE: Toronto Zoo Facebook)
TORONTO (WMC) -

We might not have snow in the Mid-South, but this playful Giant Panda can enjoy the snow for us.

The Toronto Zoo in Canada posted a video on Tuesday of their panda, DA Mao enjoying playtime with a snowman.

He's just too cute to stop watching!

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

