Burglars wanted for breaking into dozen cars, 3 homes in Collierville

Collierville Police Department is searching for the person responsible for breaking into multiple homes and cars. One homeowner's security camera even caught the burglar in the act.

Under the cover of darkness, the grinch hit the homes and vehicles of Collierville residents. It's even more frightening when you learn that the crooks even broke into the vehicles and houses while the homeowners were sleeping.

"Scary. It makes me mad that people are that lowdown. It's scary," one homeowner said. "That you can be asleep in your house when you are asleep and help themselves to just whatever."

The woman, who did not want to be identified, is fearful and angry about what happened early Thursday morning.

Police said between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. someone broke into more than a dozen vehicles and three homes. Home surveillance video shows a man with a flashlight checking out cars in a carport. He checks the handles of the cars to see if they are locked.

"My daughter said 'mom, I think we been robbed'," one homeowner said.

The woman couldn't find her purse until she looked in the backyard. There she found not only her purse, but her coat.

"My laptop was stolen, money was stolen, checkbooks had been stolen," she said.

The woman said when she saw the man on surveillance video, it frightened her even more.

"That's when I realized it was a man in my house, instead of just little teenager punks looking for stuff," she said.

The crooks hit homes and cars on King Ridge Drive, Royal Crown Drive, and Market Boulevard in Collierville.

The crooks broke into unlocked vehicles, and knocked out the windows of one truck.

"We woke up to a phone call. The neighbors across the street were calling and saying our window had been busted out on our truck," victim Amy Dunlap said. "It's scary, very scary. I've got small children."

The homeowner said she heard something, but it was in the middle of the night so she didn't think much of it.

Strangely, however, the crooks didn't take anything from the vehicles.

It was a rude awakening for neighbors who discovered what happened.

"All my neighbors came out, started coming out. We were hit too. I'm like 'Oh my word'," Dunlap said.

Some neighbors said the crimes are a wake up call for them.

"Sometimes I forget and leave my keys in it. That's stupid," Kelly Morrow, neighbor, said. "But, you can get comfortable in your surroundings."

Collierville police will have concentrated patrols in the neighborhood.

