Memphis NAACP says farewell to executive director

The Memphis chapter of the NAACP is getting a new executive director.

For 26 years, Madeleine Taylor has served as a member in the Memphis chapter of the NAACP. For the last six years, she's been the executive director of the group.

"I've worked on issues as far as criminal justice, police department, housing, health care, economic development...it has been very much a part of my life and my family's life for a long time. So, it has been hard to say goodbye," Taylor said.

She's helped bring notable world leaders in civil and human rights to Memphis for the annual Freedom Awards.

From reaching top leaders of the city to helping people on the street, NAACP members say her long-running legacy will not be forgotten.

"She grew up working with Maxine Smith and state representative John Turner, both of them proceeded her as executive director," NAACP president-elect Deidre Malone said. "She's worked on education advocacy issues, criminal justice advocacy issues, environmental advocacy issues, she been one of the faces of our local branch."

Now one of the Largest NAACP branches in the country will have to find a new member to fill her place.

