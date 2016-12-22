Man, baby inside home when it catches fire

Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Kent Street near Spottswood Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the fire just after 7 p.m. According to investigators, the fire started in the back bedroom of the home. A man and a baby were inside when the fire started.

The man and baby are both safe and were able to get out of the home without any injuries.

There is no cause of the fire determined at this time.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.