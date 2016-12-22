A look inside WMC Action News 5's storm tracking center

The meteorologists at WMC Action News 5 rely on state-of-the-art storm tracking tools to follow and predict the path of severe weather. It's all in an effort to keep you safe.

Now, we're giving you an inside look at the storm tracking center that helps us ensure your family is safe.

Let's begin with the First Alert Doppler Radar.

"First Alert Doppler Radar is a million watt radar," Meteorologist Spencer Denton said. "Most radars are 250, maybe 500,000. So that makes this two to four times more powerful than the standard radar."

Denton said the goal is to provide at least 15-20 minutes lead time in case of storms and severe weather. That's critical minutes to help your family get to safety.

First Alert Doppler Radar scans storms top to bottom, measuring hail, rain, wind, and rotation.

"If there's one storm in the area that's really strong or severe, we can focus in on that storm and we can just scan that one storm with the radar beam back and forth," Denton said. "So, we can actually get live updates, maybe every 10 seconds."

Doppler Radar's unique location in West Memphis, Arkansas allows us to see storms first and when we put the radar in Vipir Mode, we get a 360 degree view.

"I think this keeps your family safe because we are looking at where the storm is and where it's going," Denton said. "So, if we can see something in that storm, then we can get down and track it street-level. We can give you a look at where it's at and really give you the quickest warning."

"One of the great tools we use when tracking storms - is putting it into velocity mode," Meteorologist Andrew Kozak said. "So we can go up and show you the thunderstorms as they are, and then turning it into velocity mode which will show you two colors on your screen at home - green and red. green is wind going toward the radar. red is signatures going away from the radar. And what we look at is green against red, red against green. that indicates rotation and when we're tracking - especially tornadic thunderstorms - putting it into velocity mode can actually show us right down to the very street where rotation and a possible tornado will be"

The Vipir 5 Tornado Indicator, or VT1, is an exclusive tool that measures the actual probability of a tornado.

"When we're tracking storms and we even have a VT1 of one, two, or three, that's when your ears should perk up if it's near you because there is possible rotation," Kozak said. "There could be a possible tornado developing in this storm should it intensify. You start getting closer to seven, certainly getting closer to 8,9, or 10. That's when you should start taking cover."

As the threat of severe weather grows, so do our capabilities outside the Storm Tracking Center.

The First Alert Storm Tracker 5 is the only mobile weather lab in the entire Mid-South.

First Alert Storm Tracker 5 is equipped with storm tracking tools to measure wind speeds, temperatures, rain totals, and more from inside the storm.

"In order for us to actually fit all of these tools inside this vehicle, we had to remove all the other seats," Meteorologist Brittney Bryant said. "There's not another seat next to me or behind me. There's not a passenger seat. All you can fit in here is the driver and whoever is chasing that particular storm."

The meteorologists are able to see what is in front of them, behind them, and on each side in Storm Tracker.

"So, say we're sitting somewhere and a wind gust goes by at 70 mph. We are the only place in that particular area that can say that wind gust came through here and it allows us to verify exactly how strong a severe thunderstorm is," Bryant said.

All of that is information shared on-air and online.

"I think what makes our interactive radar the best is how easy it is to use. You've got your precipitation, satellite. You can see cloud cover, temperatures, water temperatures, road closures - everything you need is right here on the interactive radar," Digital Content Director Kelsey Jacobson said. "I think the biggest thing with this tool is that you can track the storms yourself. If your power goes out and you keep your phone charged - you can keep that close to you and you can see our live broadcast. Even if you don't have a TV. You can watch our live wall-to-wall coverage."

