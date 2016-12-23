2 injured in Orange Mound shooting

Memphis Police Department is investigating after two people were shot in Orange Mound late Thursday night.

Officers rushed to a store near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Park Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the shooting started at the store. One victim was found a few blocks away on Supreme Avenue.

One victim was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim's condition is currently unknown.

One person has been detained for questioning, but it is unclear at this time whether any charges have been filed.

