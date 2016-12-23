Stores stay open for last minute shoppers

Last minute shoppers--fear not. There are several stores open on Christmas Eve to help you find just the right present.

Toys R Us plans to remain open for 39 straight hours--from 6 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Target and K-Mart will both be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve.

If you're just looking for some stocking stuffers, drug stores like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid will be open with a wide assortment of last minute gift options.

You can also order online and pick up your purchases on the same day at stores like Macy's, Target, and Best Buy.

