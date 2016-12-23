5 GREAT THINGS: Teddy bears, Rendezvous retirement, OneVoice Pentatonix video

Love is in the air, rest and relaxation on the horizon and the holiday spirit alive and well in the five great things that happened this week in the Mid-South!

9-year-old forgoes gifts, gives to other children

Austin Robbins, 9, showcased the spirit of Christmas by giving more than he received. He chose to forgo birthday presents, this year. Instead, he collected and donated 90 teddy bears for the children at the Exchange Club Family Center in Memphis. The children served at the center have been impacted in some way by child abuse, family violence, or traumatic family transitions.

Grizzlies hand out gifts to Le Bonheur patients

Some Memphis Grizzlies got into the Christmas spirit, handing out toys to patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Chandler Parsons, Andrew Harrison, Troy Williams, and Deyonta Davis teamed up with former St. Jude patient Nicholas London, who created the drive. The group went room to room, brightening the holidays for the children.

Legendary Rendezvous waiters hang up their aprons

Two long-time waiters at the Rendezvous in downtown Memphis are hanging up their aprons. Big Robert and Percy have been fixtures at Rendezvous for a combined 100 years. The two will continue working through the rest of the year. Their first day of retirement will come January 1, 2017.

Couple finds love in the produce section of Kroger

He spotted her in the produce section of a Memphis-area Kroger one year ago and says he hasn't taken his eyes off of her since. Which is why he asked her to be the first thing he sees in the morning and the last thing at night for the rest of their lives at ... where else? ... the Kroger where they met.

Briarcrest OneVoice makes appearance in new Pentatonix video

The Mid-South's favorite A Capella group is getting more national recognition. Briarcrest OneVoice, made up of students at Briarcrest Christian High School, appear in the new Pentatonix "O Come, All Ye Faithful" video which was filmed in Memphis after a November Pentatonix concert in the city. OneVoice members appear as a choir in the video which was released this week.

