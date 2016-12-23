Man shot, killed in Rolling Hill Apartments

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Falling Stream Drive at the Rolling Hill apartment complex.

Memphis Police Department said officers found Kameron Taylor dead from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, George Mull Sr., 51, stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. Mull is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

MPD said this is the 223rd homicide of 2016 in Memphis.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.