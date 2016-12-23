1 charged with Lakeland package thefts

Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies detained two people accused of stealing packages from Lakeland, but later let one of the men go.

Surveillance footage from one of the burglarized homes showed the same car a witness described seeing, as well as one of the suspects taking a package.

Farrell said both 20-year-old Dequante Hawkins and 18-year-old Deandre Williams were arrested and charged with theft. Farrell later added that Hawkins was released.

"They call them porch pirates and they are literally going out there and they follow trucks and they go up and steal the packages," SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said.

Inside those packages were a variety of items, including Estee Lauder make-up, a toaster, and sports bag. In addition, several football t-shirts and blankets were taken. They even took a pair of cowboy boots.

If you have had a package stolen, Shelby County Sheriff's Office encourages you to file a police report.

