12 Strays of Christmas: Ireland

Ireland is a sweet girl who loves to have her head scratched. (Source: HSMSC)

Have you thought about opening up your heart and your home to a sweet animal in need this holiday season?

For the fifth year, WMC Action News 5 and Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County are working together to bring you the 12 Strays of Christmas.

During the 12 Strays of Christmas, you will meet 12 animals in need of homes this holiday season. We will introduce you to a new pet each day through December 23.

BONUS! Each pet featured in the "12 Strays of Christmas" comes with a very special adoption fee of just $12, which includes vaccination shots, spaying/neutering, and microchipping.

Meet Ireland

Ireland is just about as pretty as the country she's named after! She's a sweet 3-year-old girl who loves to have her head scratched, especially the spot between her ears. She's had a hard life and is a little shy, but once you've earned her trust, she'll be your best friend forever!

If you take the time to pay Ireland a visit, we know you will be fast friends. Her adoption fee is just $12 until Christmas.

$12 adoption fee includes...

* Spay/neuter surgery

* Age appropriate vaccines

* Microchip for permanent identification

About Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County

Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County has worked in the Memphis community since 1933 to give injured and abused dogs and cats a second chance at life, caring for an average of 300 animals at a time. HSMSC is a private nonprofit organization whose funding comes exclusively from donations.

For more information, visit www.memphishumane.org, call 901-937-3900 or visit the facility at 935 Farm Road.

