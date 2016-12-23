4 arrested in Orange Mound drive-by shooting

Four people are in jail after a shooting that injured a man in Orange Mound late Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near Buntyn Street and Supreme Avenue.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, told officers he was driving on Supreme Avenue when he noticed a silver Cadillac following him. He said the people inside the vehicle began shooting at him from the back seat.

Police said the victim was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. While on the way to the hospital, the victim pointed out what he believed to be the suspects’ vehicle on David Street.

Investigators stopped the vehicle, detained the four men inside, and completed a search after consent from the owner. Officers found two weapons in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police then arrested, Larry Walton, Devonte Reed, Taryll Cunningham and Braxton Steve. All four suspects are charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.