CPD: Suspect(s) wanted for shooting multiple parked vehicles

Collierville Police Department is searching for the person responsible for breaking into multiple homes and cars. One homeowner's security camera even caught the burglar in the act.

Surveillance video of one of the crooks. (Source: Victim)

Collierville police are searching for those responsible for firing shots at several cars in different neighborhoods Friday.

The shootings happened just days after someone broke into multiple cars and homes.

Bryan Deberry is one of the many Collierville residents forced to repair property damaged.

"Hopefully the people get caught," Deberry said. "Actually when they shot through the back of the bed, it hit all the wiring and messed all that up. So, my truck will not crank now. We're about to work on that and get that back going."

His truck is riddled with bullet holes after someone drove by his Collierville home and opened fire. Collierville police said he's not the only one.

But, Deberry said he is lucky and knows it could have been worse.

"I'm usually getting ready to go to work," Deberry said. "Usually around 6:30 a.m. and that's when it happened this morning. Luckily I was off and didn't have to go to work."

Someone also shot up his neighbor's car just down the street early Friday morning.

Police said the person who did this is responsible for shooting up three parked vehicles on Blackberry Cove, Holly Cove, and River Bank Drive. They said a neighbor caught the suspect on surveillance camera driving a dark colored sedan during the time of the crimes.

"I guess you're always going to have a bad egg somewhere," Deberry said.

Although no arrests have happened so far, neighbors are thankful no one was hurt.

