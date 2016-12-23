Mayor's office, MFD, Walmart spread Christmas cheer to dozens of kids

Christmas came early for dozens of Memphis children Friday morning.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office, Memphis Fire Department, and Walmart teamed up to make the holidays happier for 80 kids, spreading Christmas cheer all around.

“Do we have any future firefighters here?” Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat asked. “Raise your hand. I hope to see some fire trucks in those baskets today that you’ll get for Christmas.”

Parents were excited to see their children light up with joy.

“This is a blessing,” mother of five Stacie Jackson said. “They are so excited; they don’t know what to do. They are just picking up everything they can.”

A significant donation allowed Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard to hand out $150 to each child and firefighters helped pick out gifts for the kids.

“We’re trying to make sure the community understands that we are here for the community and we want to continue to be here for the community…our support to the community,” Kendale Hutton with Walmart said.

Days before Christmas, great excitement and gratitude filled the aisles for dozens of young children and their families.

