Man offers reward to find his stolen pet tombstones

A man’s memorial to his pets, three tombstones engraved with their names, were stolen.

Homeowner Brock Sides said the three tombstones, all engraved with his pets’ names, were stolen from his home in the Vollintine-Evergreen area.

Sides said after coming outside on the anniversary of his cat’s death, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I discovered that her memorial stone and the memorial stone for my other two cats were missing.”

The stones, memorializing his beloved cats – Charlie, Monkey and Panther, were stolen right from his backyard.

“I was really kind of distraught that they were gone, because they were the last…they were the memories of my pets,” Sides recalled. “Just sentimental value to me because I loved my cats.”

Sides says he can’t understand what use they could be to anyone else.

“Why would you do this?” he questioned.

Sides has put up a $50 reward for their return on Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods. He’s hoping whoever did this will do the right thing and return them.

