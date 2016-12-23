Memphis Rolling Grizzlies search for stolen wheelchair trailer

The Memphis Rolling Grizzlies are looking for the person(s) responsible for stealing the team’s wheelchair trailer.

Ilya Roddie, who was paralyzed after being shot in 1995, joined the team in 2006. He said life was tough before then.

“When I met the team and met a lot of other guys in wheelchairs, and be around those guys that have been through similar situations, it was totally different when they say I know how you feel,” Roddie said.

Roddie said for the last 10 years, the team gritted and grinded their way to raising $3,000 to buy the trailer that was stolen out of his front yard, despite a trailer hitch on it. He said it hurt more than any foul he’s ever had.

“It really takes away from everything we’ve tried to work for,” Roddie said.

Roddie immediately filed a police report; however, police do not have any suspects in custody.

“That’s gonna be a big hit for the team because we had just gotten the trailer,” Roddie said. “Our funds are really low.”

Funds may be low, but the team’s morale isn’t. They’re not letting whoever stole the trailer get them out of the Christmas spirit.

“It’ll probably motivate us to push harder with our fundraising,” Roddie said.

The team will now have to use U-hauls to travel to games, but they will continue rolling no matter what happens.

