A Better Mid-South: Guest Editorial by Pastor Earle Fisher

Guest editorial by Earle Fisher with the Memphis Grassroots Organization Coalition.

The record homicide rate in Memphis in 2016 is sending shockwaves throughout the Mid-South.

Most often, those of us in the grassroots movement assume responsibility for stopping the bleeding and picking up the broken pieces in our communities.

This work provides us with a unique and vital perspective.

As a substantial amount of research shows, we recognize an inextricable connection between violence and poverty. The dire straits of social justice, in this season, require more than cosmetic changes and remixes of status quo politics.

Any plan, policy, or proposal that does not offer a robust and radical shift in our economic, educational, employment, and environmental infrastructure will amount to nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

We refuse to allow Memphis in 2017 to become Jim Crow 3.0. We remain committed to the work of social justice and black liberation. We will continue to raise the consciousness of our community and mobilize our people to empower them socially and politically.

We understand that our conditions won't change until we make adequate employment and livable wages more accessible than drugs and guns.

So, you can expect more advocacy and action from Memphis Grassroots Organizations Coalition (MCOG) and all of our social justice affiliates.

We will be holding our leaders accountable and doing the necessary work to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens.

Stay tuned for more from us in the weeks, months, and years ahead.

