School bus drivers angry over lost certification; re-testing at Hickory Ridge Mall

They're at the mall. Not to shop, but to save their jobs.

66 Durham School Services drivers -- ten percent of the fleet serving all of Shelby County's school districts -- are showing up for intermittent appointments in the parking lot behind Hickory Ridge Mall on Winchester Road. State CDL examiners run the drivers through their paces: safety checks, equipment trials, driving tests.

They're all drivers who earned either their commercial driver's license or their school bus endorsement at the now-suspended Private First Class Driving Academy, 3845 Viscount Avenue.

"Now I'm having to do this all again," said Steve Cook, a Durham special needs bus driver for Arlington's schools. Cook said he has maintained a commercial driver's license for seven years and in two states. When he moved to Tennessee from Michigan a year ago, he said he had to re-apply for a school bus endorsement. He got it from Private First Class Driving Academy.

Friday, he was waiting in the mall parking lot for his turn at re-testing. Despite his experience and his clean CDL record, he said the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security scrapped his entire license status because of that one school bus endorsement from Private First Class Driving Academy. "I just think it was glossed over pretty quick, and (state safety investigators) just looked at anybody who went there, not what they were doing there or how long they've been driving for or anything like that," he said.

State safety officials pulled the drivers' CDLs after a routine state audit discovered the trainer who administered their testing at Private First Class Driving Academy was not authorized to conduct certain skills tests. The Tennessee Department of Safety suspended the trainer and the academy's operations, according to the department's Communications Director Megan Buell. But the source who tipped us to the drivers' re-testing at Hickory Ridge Mall also claimed Private First Class Driving Academy had been operating on an expired certification before its suspension.

"The certification was not expired," said Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security Deputy Director of Communications Wes Moster. "As far as the training goes, we don't oversee that. We just oversee the (CDL) testing. If they pass, their license just stays as it is, and they do not have to go back to the Driver Services Center.”

"I don't see why we're getting punished for it to the point of possibly losing your ability to make a living," Cook said.

"The department is working diligently to retest the drivers in an effort to cause as little disruption to their jobs as possible," said Buell.

Durham corporate spokesperson Molly Hart emphasized that these are just 66 of the 615 drivers who serve every school district in Shelby County, and the re-testing is about where the drivers got their certification, not about motor vehicle or safety violations. "We do not anticipate any interruption in service when school's back in session in 2017," Hart said.

Both a call and an email to Private First Class Driving Academy were unsuccessful in reaching its principals or training staff.

