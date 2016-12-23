A Christmas gift that could change lives

By now, you’re probably reaching the end of your Christmas gift checklist. You’ve thoughtfully purchased cool stuff for all your loved ones and obtained sensible presents for all those people you expect might give you a gift so you can respond in-kind.

You are a very good and generous person! But did you ever think, “My loved ones pretty much already have everything they need. I wish my gift giving truly could touch the lives of impoverished people and help transform their lives.” If you’ve ever had that thought, look no further than “Smart Boards for Smart Kids.”

Click here to support SmartBoards for Smart Kids by Rhiannon Thomas.

St. Patrick Catholic School is located in downtown Memphis in the lowest income zip code in the city - 38126. One hundred percent of our students are on financial scholarships and 95 percent are on free or reduced lunch. We have increased enrollment over the past three years and our test scores in math and in reading.

This “Go Fund Me” campaign was started by an inner-city Memphis elementary school principal who was blessed with a $10,000 technology upgrade challenge gr ant from a “Secret Santa.” Now the principal, Rhiannon Thomas, needs to raise a matching $10,000 to fund “Smart Boards for Smart Kids” for all her classrooms.

CLICK HERE: To view photos

“I believe with all my heart and soul that a good education can change the course of someone’s life,” said Mrs. Thomas, a wife, mother of a 3-year-old and principal of the school located in 38126, Memphis’ highest crime and lowest income zip code.

Thomas, 37, managed the office of Clark and Clark, a Memphis real estate development company, but had a conversion of heart about her working life.

“I changed careers to become a teacher because I wanted to make a difference. I was presented the opportunity to lead at St. Patrick Catholic School and expand my impact beyond the 24 children in my classroom to an entire school pre-K 3 - 6th grade. I am passionate about the mission,” said Thomas, who’s in her third year as St. Patrick’s principal.

The 130 children under Thomas’ care all come from low income households where many families scrape by on less than $10,000 a year.

“We see children every day who come in late or missed breakfast or are hungry or have on thin jackets instead of coats or their school shoes are too small or coming apart. I have a dedicated staff who work hard to meet the needs of our students often times personally assuring that students have what they need,” Mrs. Thomas said.

The principal’s passion for her kids shines through: “A good education is what’s going to change the lives of my students and their families. We have a hard road ahead of us in preparing students for college and career readiness. We have extended the school day from 8 o’clock until 3:30 and we are on a year round calendar of 200 school days as opposed to the traditional 180 days. That is a lot of time at school with teachers. It is important to me that the students and teachers enjoy the learning process.

Students need to be actively engaged in lessons, everyone needs to be working and thinking --- not just hoping someone else will be called on.”

So Thomas says Smart Boards are part of the answer to keeping young minds engaged in a dynamic, interactive modern classroom setting.

“Smart Boards increase engagement because they are touch interactive,” the educator said.

“Teachers can make review games and the students can shoot Nerf darts or toss koosh balls to select their answers. Teachers can add digital elements to presentations to keep students paying close attention,” Thomas said.

The principal says she’s witnessed the way Smart Boards increase engagement and attention spans.

“Students can use the board to write or touch select answers and now everyone wants a turn to work the long division problem! Teachers can capture and save all that they write on the board and share notes with parents or absent students. Files can be reviewed for next year. Whole class instruction is the first place we want to make technology improvements because it can impact the entire class; the next phases will be to improve individual student technology,” Mrs. Thomas said.

So if you’re dreaming of a Christmas present that will keep giving beyond the holiday season and might just help change the trajectory of young lives, "Smart Boards for Smart Kids" might be the “Go Fund Me” campaign that fits the giving from deep down in your heart! Sharing this facet of your generosity with your children or grandchildren might resonate in the young hearts and minds under your roof and may be expressed in remarkable ways in Christmases to come.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.