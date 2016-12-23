Loved ones mourn father of 2 killed days before Christmas

A father was killed at an apartment complex just days before Christmas, marking the 223rd homicide of the year for Memphis. Now, police are trying to determine just how the violence happened at the Rolling Hill Apartments on Falling Steam Drive.

Kameron Taylor was killed in his own apartment Thursday night.

According to Memphis police, investigators arrived to the 2800 block of Falling Steam and found him dead around 11 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard jarring screams just before shots were fired.

"I was laying on the couch late at night, me and my grandbaby, and it woke me up. It was so much cussing," neighbor Terry Mason said. "They were fighting like it wasn't nothing over there."

"So, all of the sudden, we heard a shot. Two shots. Sound like two," the neighbor said.

Taylor's best friend said the violence that led to the shooting could have been prevented.

"I really hate that it happened like that and I wasn't there to be a protector," his friend, who did not want to be identified, said.

MPD said the accused shooter stayed on the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Investigators are now left to put together the pieces of what happened that night and loved ones are left mourning the loss of a father of two during the holidays.

"It hurt because of the simple fact you would of never thought it would happen like that," his best friend said. "But, just being that it happened. It wasn't a good situation, being it was like two or three days before Christmas."

Police have not charged anyone in this case or released the motive for the shooting.

