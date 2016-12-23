Family surprises soldier at airport after year deployment

Soldier surprises are not uncommon and they have certainly become a favorite among those who use social media. But, in Memphis, we do things a little bit differently.

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Olive's family member were the ones doing the surprising as he arrived home after a year-long deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The family of the 9-year U.S. Army veteran crowded around the gate at Memphis International Airport on Friday to wait.

"We're so excited. That's why we're here," Connie Williams said. "His dad is over there, nieces, sister."

Olive actually came out a different gate than the family expected, but all of his friends and family who stood waiting were a welcomed sight for the soldier.

"I was like 'Is there a NFL team here?" he said. "It felt great, like a real welcome home. I wish every soldier could experience this."

Standing by their son's side, his mother and father said they are thankful to have him home -- in time for Christmas, no less.

"You actually forget how hard it is," Williams said. "I'm getting emotional, but it does it takes affect on you in a way you really don't know."

Olive's father is also a veteran, who has five deployments of his own under his belt. He said it's a very different experience when the roles are reversed.

"I was the one walking down the jet way coming home and this is very special," Larry Olive said.

Now, after a whole year apart, the family is ready to be together again...just in time for the holidays.

