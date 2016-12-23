Clerk hits attempted robber in face, detains him

A man trying to rob a business received a surprised when his plan was foiled by a brave clerk.

Memphis Police Department said the man walked into the Sherwin-Williams store, located in the 1000 block of E. Brooks Road, and tried to rob the business.

When the clerk realized the man had a stick rather than a gun, he hit the man in the face and held him down until police arrived.

