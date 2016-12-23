NBA All-Star voting to open Christmas Day

It's that time of the year again to show our Grit 'N Grind pride and put our Memphis Grizzlies in as All-Stars.

NBA players, basketball media, and fans will come together and choose the starters for the NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans.

Voting will begin at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

The Grizz Nation will be able to vote for their favorite Grizzlies, including Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Conley leads the franchise in points, assists, and steals. But, big man Gasol is a two-time All-Star and the 2015 Western Conference starting center.

Grizzlies and fans will be allowed to submit one ballot each day at www.NBA.com, on the NBA app, Twitter, Facebook, and Google Search. All current Grizzlies and NBA players are available for a vote.

There are a few ways you can cast your ballot:

NBA.com voting page at NBA.com/vote: Fill out a full ballot each day (every 24 hours) from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can choose up to 2 guards and 3 frontcourt players from each conference.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the app, available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one ballot each day and choose up to two guards and three front court players from each conference.

Twitter: Tweet, retweet, or reply with a NBA player's first and last name or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAVote. Each Tweet may include only one player's name or handle. Fans can vote for 10 unique players each day.

Facebook: Post the player's first and last name, along with the hashtag #NBAVote, on your personal Facebook account, or comment on another's Facebook post. Each post may include only one player's name.

Google search: Search "NBA Vote All-Star" or "NBA Vote Grizzlies" and use respective voting cards to select teams and then players. Fans can submit votes for 10 players each day.

Voting will end on Monday, January 16 at 10:59 p.m.

