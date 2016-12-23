Man shoots, kills his ex-wife and himself in murder-suicide - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shoots, kills his ex-wife and himself in murder-suicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

A man shot and killed his ex-wife in Panola County, according to investigators. 

Police said Cooper Williams Jr. shot his ex-wife, Pamela Williams, at approximately 3 p.m. in the Enid Shores subdivision. He then turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

The couple have two adult children.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about what led up to this tragedy.

