Man shoots, kills his ex-wife and himself in murder-suicide

A man shot and killed his ex-wife in Panola County, according to investigators.

Police said Cooper Williams Jr. shot his ex-wife, Pamela Williams, at approximately 3 p.m. in the Enid Shores subdivision. He then turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

The couple have two adult children.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about what led up to this tragedy.

