A Texas man is looking for justice after he was beaten with a hammer outside of a Memphis pool hall back in October.

Sid Isenberg travels the country repairing pool tables, and on October 12 he was at Clicks Billiards off Winchester. Isenberg said while getting something out of his work truck a stranger attacked him with a hammer.

"Out of the blue, some guy comes beating on my head with a hammer," Isenberg said.

Surveillance video shows the moments when a complete stranger beat him with a hammer. You can see Isenberg standing outside of his white work truck when a shadowy figure approaches and there is some type of struggle.

Isenberg said he asked the man, "Why are you hitting me in the head with a hammer?"

He says the man hit him three times, once in the head, hand, and stomach. After fighting the attacker off, Isenberg is seen walking back into Clicks asking for help.

"I'll never work again. I'm not getting any justice at all," Isenberg said.

Since October, Isenberg has undergone surgery, lost thousands of dollars of work, and there has still not been an arrest. He says detectives have mentioned knowing who the alleged attacker is, and now Isenberg wants to know when the man will be arrested?

"Find this guy. Charge this guy. Arrest him. Put him on trial and let justice take its course," Isenberg said.

We reached out to MPD to find out more on the status of the case, we are still waiting to hear back.

