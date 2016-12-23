Near record heat this Christmas Day

We certainly won't have snow this Christmas, and it will likely be one of the warmest on record.

A surge of warm air from the Gulf Coast will pour into the Mid-South Christmas Day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper sixties to lower seventies across the area.

This should make this Christmas one of the warmest top five on record. According to records from the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, the warmest Christmas Day was 76 degrees in 1889.

The temperature on Christmas Day last year reached 67 degrees in Memphis. The average high temperature on December 25 for the last 30 years is 50 degrees, and since record keeping began in 1875, the average in 48 degrees.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the coldest Christmas Day on record was 21 degrees in 1985. If you were dreaming of a white Christmas then you know that dream won't come true this year.

As a matter of fact, a white Christmas in the Mid-South is quite rare. The last time Memphis recorded a white Christmas was in 2004, but that was from snowfall that occurred three days prior to Christmas Day.

Here's a list of other years when there was a white Christmas in Memphis: 1913, 1962, 1963, 1998.

The most was in 1963 when 14.3 inches of snow fell on December 22, leaving 10 inches of snow still on the ground Christmas Day.

